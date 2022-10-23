Swansea City v Cardiff City

Offside, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls tries a through ball, but Curtis Nelson is caught offside.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Benda
- 23Wood
- 6Darling
- 5Cabango
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 4Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 29Sorinola
- 18Cundle
- 31Cooper
- 9Obafemi
Substitutes
- 1Fisher
- 10Ntcham
- 20Cullen
- 21Oko-Flex
- 24Stevens
- 26Naughton
- 45Congreve
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Allsop
- 12Sang
- 16Nelson
- 23Kipré
- 37Nkounkou
- 35Rinomhota
- 6Wintle
- 8Ralls
- 11O'Dowda
- 47RobinsonBooked at 7mins
- 10Ojo
Substitutes
- 9Etete
- 19Sawyers
- 20Whyte
- 21Alnwick
- 22Daley-Campbell
- 26Simpson
- 29M Harris
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City).
Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 1, Cardiff City 0. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere with a cross.
Attempt missed. Niels Nkounkou (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Steven Benda.
Attempt saved. Tom Sang (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
Attempt blocked. Ben Cabango (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Sorinola.
Attempt missed. Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Sorinola with a cross.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Niels Nkounkou.
Dismissal
Callum Robinson (Cardiff City) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Robinson (Cardiff City).
Match report to follow.