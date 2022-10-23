Watford v Luton Town

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Elijah Adebayo.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 16Gosling
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 4Choudhury
- 39Kayembe
- 12Sema
- 10João Pedro
- 23Sarr
- 7DavisBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 28Kalu
- 32Pollock
- 35Okoye
- 42Morris
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 4Lockyer
- 5BradleyBooked at 18mins
- 29Bell
- 2Bree
- 30Freeman
- 18Clark
- 45Doughty
- 22Campbell
- 9Morris
- 11Adebayo
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 20Watson
- 21Isted
- 32Osho
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.
Attempt saved. Keinan Davis (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
Ken Sema (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Freeman.
Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).
Attempt saved. Edo Kayembe (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro.
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
Booking
Keinan Davis (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Keinan Davis (Watford).
Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. João Pedro (Watford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hassane Kamara with a cross.
Foul by Ken Sema (Watford).
Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
João Pedro (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).
Foul by Keinan Davis (Watford).
Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
