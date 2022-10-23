Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women

First Half begins.
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-4-1-1
Formation 3-4-3
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|12
|2
|Man Utd Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|12
|3
|Chelsea Women
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|10
|4
|Everton Women
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|9
|5
|West Ham Women
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|6
|Man City Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|6
|4
|6
|7
|Aston Villa Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|6
|8
|Tottenham Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|6
|9
|Brighton Women
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|4
|10
|Liverpool Women
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|11
|Reading Women
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|10
|-7
|0
|12
|Leicester City Women
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|10
|-9
|0
