The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2

Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Laws
  • 25Flaherty
  • 5Fahey
  • 28Campbell
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Matthews
  • 18Holland
  • 12Hinds
  • 20Daniels
  • 24Stengel
  • 11Lawley

Substitutes

  • 3Robe
  • 4Roberts
  • 7Kearns
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 10Furness
  • 17Humphrey
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 34Silcock

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 12Maanum
  • 9Mead
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 11Miedema
  • 16Maritz
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 40Williams
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women).

  2. Post update

    Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  8. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Little.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Caitlin Foord.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

