Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women

Foul by Stephanie-Elise Catley (Arsenal Women).
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Laws
- 25Flaherty
- 5Fahey
- 28Campbell
- 2Koivisto
- 6Matthews
- 18Holland
- 12Hinds
- 20Daniels
- 24Stengel
- 11Lawley
Substitutes
- 3Robe
- 4Roberts
- 7Kearns
- 8Wardlaw
- 10Furness
- 17Humphrey
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 26Wienroither
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 15McCabe
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 12Maanum
- 9Mead
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 11Miedema
- 16Maritz
- 18Marckese
- 23Iwabuchi
- 40Williams
- 59Agyemang
- 62Reid
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women).
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caitlin Foord.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Little.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Megan Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Hand ball by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Caitlin Foord.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.