The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women3Reading WomenReading Women0

West Ham United Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 17Filis
  • 19Hayashi
  • 7Evans
  • 26Asseyi
  • 20Kyvag

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Burns
  • 14Cooper
  • 5EvansBooked at 35mins
  • 3Mukandi
  • 9Eikeland
  • 37Primmer
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 28Woodham
  • 7Wellings
  • 23Rowe
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 11Wade
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 51Troelsgaard
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).

  3. Post update

    Tia Primmer (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thea Kyvag.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emma Mukandi.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Melisa Filis (West Ham United Women).

  7. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  9. Booking

    Gemma Evans (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Natasha Dowie with a headed pass.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 3, Reading Women 0. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melisa Filis.

  14. Post update

    Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emma Mukandi with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 0. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Reading Women. Lily Woodham tries a through ball, but Natasha Dowie is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thea Kyvag (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Honoka Hayashi.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001101112
2Man Utd Women44001101112
3Chelsea Women43019459
4Everton Women53026429
5West Ham Women53027619
6Man City Women420210646
7Aston Villa Women42027616
8Tottenham Women420238-56
9Liverpool Women410327-53
10Brighton Women310229-73
11Leicester City Women5005110-90
12Reading Women4004110-90
View full The FA Women's Super League table

