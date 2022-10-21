Aston Villa v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lucas Digne's debut goal for Aston Villa came in the EFL Cup against Bolton

TEAM NEWS

Douglas Luiz is suspended for managerless Aston Villa as a result of his red card against Fulham in midweek.

Lucas Digne could feature after a stress fracture, although a return next week is more likely.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard is back in training but probably a week away from a return from his ankle injury.

Pontus Jansson (thigh), Aaron Hickey (foot) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) will be out until after the World Cup.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

You expect a bit of a bounce when a new manager is installed, or at the very least you have an idea of what their teams' playing style is like.

But Aston Villa are managerless after sacking Steven Gerrard on Thursday. They have some good players, who are not performing to the level they can, but I have to be honest and admit I don't have a clue what to expect from them here under caretaker boss Aaron Danks.

Brentford got pumped 5-1 at Newcastle in their last away game, but they have recovered well with a win and a draw at home to Brighton and Chelsea, and I'd be surprised if they lost this one given Villa's circumstances.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa are winless in eight league matches against Brentford since a 2-0 top-flight away victory in February 1947.

Brentford have never won a competitive game away at Villa, but the five most recent encounters all ended in a draw.

Aston Villa

The dismissal of Steven Gerrard means Aston Villa have sacked their manager after 11 league games of the season for the second year in a row. Villa have nine points, one fewer than under Dean Smith last year.

Villa have won only four of their last 22 Premier League fixtures.

Their past nine Premier League goals were scored by nine different players.

Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and made no assists in his last 21 Premier League appearances.

Former Brentford forward Ollie Watkins can equal his longest Premier League drought of nine games without a goal.

Brentford

Brentford are winless in all five Premier League away games this season (D3, L2).

They can equal the club top-flight record of three successive clean sheets, set in April 1938.

Ivan Toney has scored six of Brentford's past eight goals.

This match is Brentford's 50th game in the Premier League. They have won 16 times so far and lost 21.

