Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa14:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lucas Digne (left) of Aston Villa
Lucas Digne's debut goal for Aston Villa came in the EFL Cup against Bolton

TEAM NEWS

Douglas Luiz is suspended for managerless Aston Villa as a result of his red card against Fulham in midweek.

Lucas Digne could feature after a stress fracture, although a return next week is more likely.

Brentford's Christian Norgaard is back in training but probably a week away from a return from his ankle injury.

Pontus Jansson (thigh), Aaron Hickey (foot) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) will be out until after the World Cup.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

You expect a bit of a bounce when a new manager is installed, or at the very least you have an idea of what their teams' playing style is like.

But Aston Villa are managerless after sacking Steven Gerrard on Thursday. They have some good players, who are not performing to the level they can, but I have to be honest and admit I don't have a clue what to expect from them here under caretaker boss Aaron Danks.

Brentford got pumped 5-1 at Newcastle in their last away game, but they have recovered well with a win and a draw at home to Brighton and Chelsea, and I'd be surprised if they lost this one given Villa's circumstances.

Prediction: 1-1

Thomas Frank and Michael Laudrup are the only Danes to manage in the Premier League. Frank has now won 16 games - one less than Laudrup's 17

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Villa are winless in eight league matches against Brentford since a 2-0 top-flight away victory in February 1947.
  • Brentford have never won a competitive game away at Villa, but the five most recent encounters all ended in a draw.

Aston Villa

  • The dismissal of Steven Gerrard means Aston Villa have sacked their manager after 11 league games of the season for the second year in a row. Villa have nine points, one fewer than under Dean Smith last year.
  • Villa have won only four of their last 22 Premier League fixtures.
  • Their past nine Premier League goals were scored by nine different players.
  • Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and made no assists in his last 21 Premier League appearances.
  • Former Brentford forward Ollie Watkins can equal his longest Premier League drought of nine games without a goal.

Brentford

  • Brentford are winless in all five Premier League away games this season (D3, L2).
  • They can equal the club top-flight record of three successive clean sheets, set in April 1938.
  • Ivan Toney has scored six of Brentford's past eight goals.
  • This match is Brentford's 50th game in the Premier League. They have won 16 times so far and lost 21.

My Aston Villa line-up

Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Brentford line-up

Predict Brentford's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal1090124101427
2Man City1072133102323
3Tottenham1172222121023
4Chelsea106221510520
5Man Utd106131515019
6Newcastle11461189918
7Liverpool1044222121016
8Brighton104331411315
9Fulham114341920-115
10Brentford113531817114
11Crystal Palace103431213-113
12Bournemouth113441023-1313
13West Ham11326912-311
14Southampton113261018-811
15Everton11245812-410
16Leeds102351115-49
17Aston Villa11236716-99
18Wolves11236514-99
19Leicester112271724-78
20Nottm Forest11137723-166
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport