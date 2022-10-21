Close menu
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers14:00LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Wolves captain Ruben Neves celebrates a goal by pointing to his head
Wolves captain Ruben Neves scored the winner in their last home game against Nottingham Forest

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no new injury concerns and interim boss Steve Davis could pick the same squad that lost to Crystal Palace.

Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit after missing Tuesday's defeat with a virus.

Leicester City are likely to be without captain Jonny Evans for a third successive game as he struggles to overcome a calf issue.

Midfielder James Maddison is available after his one-match ban, while Marc Albrighton could also be involved after missing training with illness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Because Wolves don't score many, it means they always have problems even in games where they are on top.

Leicester have kept a couple of clean sheets in a row now, and Wout Faes has been playing well in their defence, but they have still conceded more goals than any other Premier League side this season.

So, it's hard to make a compelling case for either side to win this one - instead I am going to cop out of calling it one way or another, and go with a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Even Stevens - Wolves and Leicester have played 110 league games - both sides have won 38 and there have been 34 draws

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are unbeaten in all five of their home Premier League matches with Leicester City, winning three and drawing two.
  • The Foxes were beaten 2-1 by Wolves in their last league meeting but haven't lost consecutive matches against them since August 1992 in the second tier.
  • There has only been one away victory in the past 24 top-flight encounters, won by Leicester in March 1981.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolverhampton have won just two of their past 18 Premier League matches (D5, L11).
  • However, they've emerged victorious in two of their past three top-flight home games, losing the other.
  • No side has scored fewer Premier League home goals this season than the three by Wolves.
  • Wolves have gone 14 top-flight matches without scoring more than once since a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season.
  • Adama Traore registered his first Premier League goal since January in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have earned four points from their previous two fixtures, as many as they mustered from their first nine top-flight matches this season.
  • The Foxes could lose their opening six away games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1957-58.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side are the only team in the top five English divisions to have lost every away league fixture this season.
  • James Maddison has scored nine goals and recorded five assists in his past 13 Premier League appearances.

