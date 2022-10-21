Southampton v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Injured Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters will be "out for the long term" according to his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

TEAM NEWS

Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after suffering a hamstring injury in midweek.

Loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.

Romeo Lavia has returned to training but is unlikely to be considered this weekend after his lengthy absence.

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko could come into contention after a five-match absence with a calf injury, while Bukayo Saka is expected to play.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton helped to finish off Arsenal's hopes of making the Champions League places last season when they beat them at St Mary's in April.

This is a very different Gunners side, though. They should have too much quality up front for Saints to deal with, and they also have more steel if things are not going well.

Arsenal's mindset in their last win, against Leeds, epitomised that. Yes, maybe they got a break or two, but they also have the belief now that they can get through games even when they don't play well.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

All eight of Southampton's Premier League wins against Arsenal have come at home, including 1-0 last season.

Saints can win consecutive league meetings for only the second time, after 2015.

This is the third time Arsenal have travelled to Southampton as Premier League leaders. They failed to win on either of the other two occasions, losing 3-2 in November 2002 and drawing 2-2 in January 2014.

Southampton

Southampton's 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on Wednesday was their first clean sheet in 17 matches since beating Arsenal 1-0 in April.

They are vying to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February, when they beat Everton and Norwich.

Saints have conceded 249 Premier League goals under Ralph Hasenhuttl, 30 more than any other club.

Arsenal

Arsenal have equalled their best record of nine wins from their opening 10 league matches in a season, set in the 1903-04 second tier.

They have won four successive away fixtures in all competitions for the first time since a run of five from September to October 2018.

Arsenal have the best defensive away record in the division this season, conceding three goals and keeping four clean sheets.

The Gunners are also the only side to have scored in every Premier League game this season.

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven Premier League appearances, with four goals and four assists.

