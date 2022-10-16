Twenty trophies, 10 league titles, five League Cups, five Scottish Cups, and now after a hat-trick in Saturday's demolition of Hibernian, 100 goals for Celtic. One hundred not out.

He is one of the most decorated players in Scottish football history, never mind Celtic's. Yet somehow, James Forrest doesn't seem to get the recognition a record like that deserves. It's a curious thing.

There's no Forrest song sung by Celtic fans. There is undeniably a clear respect, but does that reflect what he has delivered?

The Scotland international has had intermittent fights to remind people of his worth, but BBC Scotland has looked at how he continues to defy the doubters.

From underwhelming announcements to proving worth

When Celtic announced a three-year contract extension for the 31-year-old earlier this year, it was met with a bit of shrug by a section of his own support on social media.

That's football. Fans want to fantasise. They want their clubs to spend money, outspend their rivals, bring in new faces and freshen things up.

Sometimes they don't fully appreciate what they already have and the true value of that beyond out there on the grass.

Forrest has been there and done it and has nothing to prove. His manager, Ange Postecoglou, appreciates that.

"A successful squad is made of many parts, everyone makes a different kind of contribution," said the Australian.

"I knew James at some point this year would be an important player for us."

His hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Hibernian was a timely reminder. It was his first start of the season.

The winger is only the 30th man to reach 100 goals for the club. The word "only" reflects how significant the achievement is given the legendary names who have gone before him.

"He joins a pretty elite club," Postecoglou continued.

"I keep saying to the boys that your career is always defined by the things that last rather than the money you make and the personal accolades.

"He has firmly entrenched himself in the history of the club."

Forrest's record backs that up. Only three men have lifted more Celtic titles - Bobbly Lennox, Scott Brown and their most iconic of captains, Billy McNeil. Impressive company to keep.

Reborn under Rodgers

In an era when the notion of a "one-club man" is nearing extinction, Forrest has remained cemented in place, delivering through some of Celtic's most successful periods, showing a loyalty and longevity that is only likely to be matched by his captain Callum McGregor in this current era.

Not that it has all been straightforward. When Brendan Rodgers arrived at Celtic, Forrest's contract was running down. It seemed inevitable he would move on. His consistency was lacking and he had suffered significant injuries.

His career was to be transformed. By the end of the season, Celtic had a treble and Forrest featured heavily. A year later, another treble and he was a mainstay in the side, scoring for fun and thriving with a new found va-va-voom.

The upward trajectory continued. The following year another treble and Forrest picked up all player of the year awards on offer.

Right now, he cuts a fairly peripheral figure in a squad packed to the rafters with wide players of the quality of Jota, Liel Abada, Sead Haksabanovic and Daizen Maeda - a squad reinvented under Postecoglou. Yet he's still there.

When you think he's done, he somehow bounces off the canvas and does his talking where it counts when you least expect it.

"It feels amazing," Forrest said after his hat-trick. "Playing the amount of games I have for this club and scoring 100 goals and contributing and winning trophies, it's been amazing.

"I know a lot of players that have left here and they always say it was the best time in their career when they've been here, so I've worked hard to do what I've done up to now.

"I've still got another couple of years here so I'm just going to keep working hard and just try and be here for as long as I can. I don't take anything for granted."

Reaching 100 goals was perhaps a reminder that Forrest, with the record he has, is the one some might have taken for granted.