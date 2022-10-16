Last updated on .From the section Irish

Brandon Kavanagh heads in Derry's second goal against Treaty United at the Brandywell

Derry City have booked a place in the FAI Cup finals thanks to a 2-1 victory over Treaty United at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes raced into a two-goal lead with Jamie McGonigle sliding home before Brandon Kavanagh's thumping header on 16 minutes.

The First Division side reduced the lead from the spot when Enda Curran converted from 12 yards.

Derry couldn't extend their lead while William Armshaw almost equalised for Treaty late on.

However, Ruaidhri Higgins' side secured the win to set up their first appearance at the Aviva Stadium since 2014.

Having overcome league leaders Shamrock Rovers in the last eight, Derry went into the semi-final on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The visitors had seen off Premier Division opposition in the last round in the form of UCD but City are the form team in the country and it soon told.

Delight for Derry after doing 2-0 in front at the Brandywell on Sunday

Aiming for their 11th final appearance, McGonigle set the side on their way after Patrick McEleney burst into the area and pulled the ball back for the Dungiven man to slot the ball home.

Kavanagh soon made it two as he got on the end of a measured cross from Cameron McJannett and guided his header beyond Jack Brady.

Treaty were given a route back into the game on the half-hour mark when Cameron Dummigan caught Jack Lynch with an outstretched leg. Enda Curran confidently rolled it down the middle for his sixth goal in the cup.

There are 13 places between these sides across two divisions but Derry couldn't put their guests away in the second half.

Michael Duffy, Joe Thomson and Jamie McGonigle all passed up opportunities to put the game to bed.

The Limerick club defended resolutely and almost carved out a second of their own. William Armshaw ploughed a furrow towards Brian Maher's goal and saw his attempt fly just past the post.

Derry will face Shelbourne in the decider after their 1-0 victory over Waterford in Sunday's other semi-final.

"I'm delighted but I would have liked it to have been a bit more straightforward," said City boss Higgins.

"We were sensational in the opening 20 minutes and got the two goals but we got a bit sloppy a few minutes before their penalty and then conceded the spot-kick.

"However, semi-finals are about winning and getting to the final - we'll be taking a huge crowd to Dublin and it's something we're all really proud of.

"When you get there you want to go that step further and lift the trophy and that's what we'll be aiming to do."