Glasgow City stalwart Abbi Grant scored her 50th SWPL goal in the win at Hamilton Accies

Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City maintained their 100% records in SWPL1, all with seven successive victories.

Celtic were the biggest winners, beating Glasgow Women 7-0, while Glasgow City hit Hamilton for six.

Champions Rangers edged out Hibernian 1-0 thanks to a terrific goal from Tessel Middag.

Hearts beat Aberdeen 3-0, Partick Thistle earned a 1-0 win at home to Dundee United, while Motherwell and Spartans shared four goals.

Lucy Ashworth-Clifford netted a first-half double for Celtic, away to the only side in the league without a point.

Taylor Otto, Caitlin Hayes, Jacynta, Natalie Ross and Clarissa Larisey added the second-half goals.

Lauren Davidson grabbed a hat-trick on an equally comfortable afternoon for Glasgow City, while Abbi Grant reached 50 SWPL goals with her late effort.

Priscila Chinchilla and Kinga Kozak were also on target for City.

Rangers were made to work hard at Meadowbank Stadium, where the deadlock was broken by Middag's perfectly executed free-kick.

A Kirsty Howat shot was tipped on to the crossbar to deny Rangers a second goal, while a last-ditch block from Jenna Fife prevented Nor Mustafa from scoring a stoppage-time equaliser.

Ciara Grant scored her first Hearts goal as the Edinburgh club stay fourth after efforts from Vyan Sampson and trialist, Cailin Michie, the former Glasgow City player.

Cara Henderson fired in a powerful shot to earn Thistle three points as Danni McGinley hit the post with a late penalty for United.

Kaela McDonald-Nguah converted from the spot twice in the second half to earn Motherwell a draw with Spartans, who had led through Becky Galbraith and Kat Smart.