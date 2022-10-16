Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Underdogs Union Berlin went five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as Janik Haberer's double helped them to victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Haberer tapped the opener into an empty net after Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel slipped while controlling the ball.
Union doubled their lead when Haberer smashed in an unstoppable second from outside the box.
Their five-point lead will be reduced later on Sunday when defending champions Bayern Munich host Freiburg.
Fellow surprise package Freiburg are second, while Bayern Munich will overtake them if they manage a win.
This is only Union's fourth season in the top flight in their 56-year history.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 25BaumgartlBooked at 16mins
- 31Knoche
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 28Trimmel
- 13SchäferSubstituted forPantovicat 87'minutes
- 8Khedira
- 19HabererSubstituted forThorsbyat 62'minutes
- 6Ryerson
- 27BeckerSubstituted forLewelingat 87'minutes
- 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 5Doekhi
- 11Michel
- 14Seguin
- 17Behrens
- 23Gießelmann
- 32Pantovic
- 37Grill
- 40Leweling
B Dortmund
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Kobel
- 25SüleSubstituted forT Hazardat 70'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 54mins
- 24MeunierSubstituted forMalenat 45'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 23CanSubstituted forReynaat 82'minutes
- 6ÖzcanBooked at 29minsSubstituted forReusat 45'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forBrandtat 45'minutes
- 18Moukoko
Substitutes
- 7Reyna
- 10T Hazard
- 11Reus
- 19Brandt
- 21Malen
- 30Passlack
- 33Meyer
- 36Rothe
- 47Papadopoulos
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 22,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Milos Pantovic replaces András Schäfer.
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Jamie Leweling replaces Sheraldo Becker.
Attempt missed. Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross following a corner.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Raphaël Guerreiro.
Attempt blocked. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rani Khedira.
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by András Schäfer (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Emre Can.
Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).
Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.