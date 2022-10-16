Close menu
German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

Union Berlin 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Union go five points clear at top

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Janik Haberer
Janik Haberer's opening goal was into an empty net after a goalkeeping error

Underdogs Union Berlin went five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as Janik Haberer's double helped them to victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Haberer tapped the opener into an empty net after Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel slipped while controlling the ball.

Union doubled their lead when Haberer smashed in an unstoppable second from outside the box.

Their five-point lead will be reduced later on Sunday when defending champions Bayern Munich host Freiburg.

Fellow surprise package Freiburg are second, while Bayern Munich will overtake them if they manage a win.

This is only Union's fourth season in the top flight in their 56-year history.

Line-ups

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 25BaumgartlBooked at 16mins
  • 31Knoche
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 28Trimmel
  • 13SchäferSubstituted forPantovicat 87'minutes
  • 8Khedira
  • 19HabererSubstituted forThorsbyat 62'minutes
  • 6Ryerson
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forLewelingat 87'minutes
  • 45SiebatcheuSubstituted forBehrensat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 5Doekhi
  • 11Michel
  • 14Seguin
  • 17Behrens
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 32Pantovic
  • 37Grill
  • 40Leweling

B Dortmund

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kobel
  • 25SüleSubstituted forT Hazardat 70'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 54mins
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forMalenat 45'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23CanSubstituted forReynaat 82'minutes
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 29minsSubstituted forReusat 45'minutes
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forBrandtat 45'minutes
  • 18Moukoko

Substitutes

  • 7Reyna
  • 10T Hazard
  • 11Reus
  • 19Brandt
  • 21Malen
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
  • 36Rothe
  • 47Papadopoulos
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
22,012

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  3. Post update

    Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Milos Pantovic replaces András Schäfer.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Jamie Leweling replaces Sheraldo Becker.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rani Khedira.

  14. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by András Schäfer (1. FC Union Berlin).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Emre Can.

  18. Post update

    Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin).

  20. Post update

    Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin107211861223
2Bayern Munich105412681819
3Freiburg10532149518
4Hoffenheim105231710717
5Frankfurt105232117417
6B Mgladbach104421814416
7Köln104421917216
8B Dortmund105141314-116
9Werder Bremen104332016415
10RB Leipzig104331715215
11Mainz104331113-215
12Augsburg104151116-513
13Wolfsburg102441117-610
14Stuttgart101541315-28
15Hertha Berlin101541215-38
16B Leverkusen102261421-78
17Schalke101361024-146
18VfL Bochum10118927-184
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport