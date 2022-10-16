Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen has scored four times for Napoli in eight games in all competitions this season

Napoli came from behind to beat Bologna and return to the top of Serie A.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring in the 41st minute when he received a pass from Andrea Cambiaso inside the box and fired into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Juan Jesus equalised just before half-time, with Hirving Lozano putting the hosts ahead in the 49th minute.

Musa Barrow's long-range shot made it 2-2, but Victor Osimhen got Napoli's winner, lifting a finish in the net.

Napoli, aiming to become Italian champions for the first time since 1990, have 10 wins in a row in all competitions and are on 26 points, two ahead of Atalanta, who beat Sassuolo 2-1 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, AC Milan moved up to third thanks to a 2-1 win at Verona in Sunday's late game.

Sandro Tonali scored Milan's winner with nine minutes to go after Verona's Koray Gunter equalised following a ninth-minute own goal by his team-mate Miguel Veloso.

Lazio are fourth, five points off Napoli, after they extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions with a goalless draw against Udinese.

Goals by striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana.

Inter, last season's runners-up, are seventh in the standings, eight points behind Napoli.