Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli3BolognaBologna2

Napoli 3-2 Bologna: Victor Osimhen scores winning goal as hosts extend winning run

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli goal
Victor Osimhen has scored four times for Napoli in eight games in all competitions this season

Napoli came from behind to beat Bologna and return to the top of Serie A.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring in the 41st minute when he received a pass from Andrea Cambiaso inside the box and fired into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Juan Jesus equalised just before half-time, with Hirving Lozano putting the hosts ahead in the 49th minute.

Musa Barrow's long-range shot made it 2-2, but Victor Osimhen got Napoli's winner, lifting a finish in the net.

Napoli, aiming to become Italian champions for the first time since 1990, have 10 wins in a row in all competitions and are on 26 points, two ahead of Atalanta, who beat Sassuolo 2-1 on Saturday.

Elsewhere, AC Milan moved up to third thanks to a 2-1 win at Verona in Sunday's late game.

Sandro Tonali scored Milan's winner with nine minutes to go after Verona's Koray Gunter equalised following a ninth-minute own goal by his team-mate Miguel Veloso.

Lazio are fourth, five points off Napoli, after they extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions with a goalless draw against Udinese.

Goals by striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Inter Milan to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Salernitana.

Inter, last season's runners-up, are seventh in the standings, eight points behind Napoli.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 3Kim
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 76'minutes
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forElmasat 71'minutes
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 82'minutes
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 45'minutes
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forOsimhenat 45'minutes
  • 77Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 7Elmas
  • 9Osimhen
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28SkorupskiBooked at 58mins
  • 3PoschSubstituted forLykogiannisat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Bonifazi
  • 26Lucumí
  • 50CambiasoSubstituted forDe Silvestriat 89'minutes
  • 17MedelSubstituted forMoroat 71'minutes
  • 8DomínguezBooked at 21mins
  • 99Barrow
  • 19Ferguson
  • 20AebischerSubstituted forSansoneat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Zirkzee

Substitutes

  • 1Bardi
  • 4Sosa
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 6Moro
  • 7Orsolini
  • 10Sansone
  • 12Raffaelli
  • 18Raimondo
  • 21Soriano
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 29De Silvestri
Referee:
Francesco Cosso

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home30
Away16
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Bologna 2.

  3. Post update

    Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Victor Osimhen.

  6. Booking

    Charalampos Lykogiannis (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Charalampos Lykogiannis (Bologna).

  8. Post update

    Hirving Lozano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Bonifazi (Bologna).

  10. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Booking

    Nicola Sansone (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Musa Barrow with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Hirving Lozano.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Lorenzo De Silvestri replaces Andrea Cambiaso.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).

  16. Post update

    Mathías Olivera (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tries a through ball, but Victor Osimhen is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th October 2022

  • NapoliNapoli3BolognaBologna2
  • Inter MilanInter Milan2SalernitanaSalernitana0
  • LazioLazio0UdineseUdinese0
  • SpeziaSpezia2CremoneseCremonese2
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1AC MilanAC Milan2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli108202591626
2Atalanta107301661024
3AC Milan1072120101023
4Lazio106312151621
5Udinese106311910921
6Roma9612129319
7Inter Milan106041814418
8Juventus10442137616
9Sassuolo103341212012
10Empoli10253911-211
11Torino10325812-411
12Salernitana102441216-410
13Monza10316915-610
14Fiorentina9234711-49
15Spezia10235919-109
16Lecce9144811-37
17Bologna101451017-77
18Hellas Verona10127919-105
19Cremonese10046921-124
20Sampdoria9036517-123
View full Italian Serie A table

