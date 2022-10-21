Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 21 October

Caernarfon Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Both sides won last weekend after defeats previously, with Caernarfon remaining fifth following a 2-0 victory over Flint while Aberystwyth are eighth after beating Haverfordwest. Last season's game at The Oval finished 3-3.

Saturday, 22 October

Haverfordwest County v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Bala's title aspirations suffered a blow with a 5-0 defeat at home to leaders while County's defeat at Aberystwyth leaves them only a point above the bottom two. While last season's corresponding fixture ended goalless, Bala won 6-2 at Maes Tegid.

Newtown v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Newtown's win at Pontypridd ended a run of four league games without a win while Cardiff Met's recent form has been disappointing, with one win in five league games. Last season at Latham Park, in what was Newtown's 1,000th game in the Cymru Premier, the sides could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Penybont v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Unbeaten in five league games, Penybont were third ahead of this weekend's games - a point behind second-placed Connah's Quay Nomads, whose win over Cardiff Met was their fourth successive win.

The New Saints v Pontypridd United; 14:30 BST: Leaders The New Saints have won eight games on the bounce and are four points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier. Pontypridd United went into this weekend's fixtures in the bottom two but Andrew Stokes' side have won two and drawn one of their last five league games.

Flint Town United v Airbus UK; 17:15 BST: Flint are without a win in six league games. Their last victory was away at Flintshire neighbours Airbus in August. Winless Airbus, who appointed Jamie Reed as manager during the week, have lost nine of their 10 league games this season and remain bottom of the table.