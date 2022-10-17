Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Cooper's side were beaten by Wolves following a penalty by Ruben Neves

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says a social media post by his club before Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Wolves "was not helpful".

Forest put out a picture of striker Emmanuel Dennis on the Molineux pitch surrounded by wolf cubs with the caption "playtime".

The post was deleted but not before it was shared by Wolves players.

After the game, Wolves responded with a post depicting a chopped down tree with the caption "playtime's over".

"I was asked about it in the press conference afterwards but I wasn't aware of it. Then I was notified about what happened afterwards," said Cooper.

"It wasn't a good thing from the club and it wasn't helpful.

"But it's been dealt with. The important thing is about learning from it."

The defeat by Wolves was Forest's seventh in 10 league games this season, leaving them bottom of the table as they prepare to face Brighton away on Tuesday.

Cooper admitted that the tweet was not a factor in the loss to Wolves, adding: "I'm not going to use that as an excuse. Professional players of both teams won't need a social media post to be motivated to get a result.

"It wasn't a good moment for us but we need to draw a line under it, trust that the club will deal with it and move on.

"It wasn't helpful but, at the same time, it's done now. It won't happen again, and we need to move on."

Wolves interim manager Steve Davis said "it was a surprise" that the post was put out by Forest.

"The players and everybody seized on it very quickly," he said.

"I spoke to Ruben [Neves]. We were planning a pre-match meeting and he'd already put it on the players' chat.

"You don't have to motivate a professional footballer but if they give you a slight edge then so be it. The performance was definitely better so maybe it did."