Wrexham striker Paul Mullin joined from Cambridge United on a three-year deal in July 2021

National League side Wrexham are into the FA Cup first round after beating Blyth Spartans 3-2 at the Racecourse.

Having conceded a late equaliser at the first time of asking on Saturday, Wrexham almost let a three-goal lead slip in Tuesday's replay.

Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin and Jordan Davies gave the Dragons a three-goal lead within the first 37 minutes.

JJ O'Donnell and Michael Richardson goals gave Blyth Spartans hope but they could not finish an unlikely comeback.

Phil Parkinson's side will face Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup first round after the Latics beat Wrexham's local rivals Chester on penalties.