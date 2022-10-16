Last updated on .From the section Football

Uxbridge celebrate their second goal which saw them move up to 11th place

Guernsey FC remain in the Isthmian League South Central Division relegation places following a 2-0 home loss to Uxbridge.

The visitors had the better of the early period and were rewarded when Joe Jackson scored after 21 minutes.

Guernsey were controversially denied an equaliser when Liam Mahon's goal right on half-time was ruled out as Will Fazakerley was judged to be offside.

Elliott Poley headed in Uxbridge's second goal with 21 minutes to go.

The islanders had started the game just two points behind their opponents, but they are now one of five teams on six points, but are second-from-bottom by virtue of having the worst goal difference.

Guernsey's sole win this season came at the start of September when they beat Sutton Common Rovers 1-0 in south London.

They have taken just two points from their last five matches, including a demoralising 2-2 draw at Merstham last Monday when the hosts scored twice in second-half stoppage time to deny the Green Lions victory.