Exeter City have conceded four goals in both of their past two matches

Exeter City's players need to react quicker to adversity, according to caretaker manager Kevin Nicholson.

The Grecians were 4-2 losers at home to Oxford United on Saturday after being hit by more defensive problems.

Josh Key pulled out before kick-off with illness while Pierce Sweeney was forced off after 36 minutes as he too was unwell, leaving youngsters Harry Kite and Ed James in defence.

"I said to the guys in there I'd just like to see more leaders," he said.

"I always think it's a bit of a cop out when a manager says that, but I'm not talking about screaming, shouting, directing and so on, I'm just talking about people stepping up to the mark when things go against you," Nicholson told BBC Radio Devon.

"We faced a lot of adversity and I felt there were times when we dwelled on it or went under a little bit for too long.

"We kept trying to come back, but you can't do it for a minute. The moment something is gone, it's gone and it's on to the very next thing, and I don't think we did that well enough.

"They've shown they're willing to dig in and go on. I just thought it took them too long to pick themselves up after disappointment.

"They got there, which is a positive, but we cannot waste time in feeling sorry for ourselves when something goes against you."

Cox impresses after first senior goal

Sonny Cox scored on his fifth substitute appearance in League One

There was a positive in the defeat - highly-rated 17-year-old forward Sonny Cox scored his first senior goal after coming on as a substitute.

Cox agreed his first professional contract with the club in the summer of 2021 having had interest from several Premier League sides.

"It'll do his confidence the world of good," Nicholson said.

"He's a very, very talented young player. He's still getting to grips with first team full-time football, but I think he's made a good account of himself there, he's made a couple of good little cameo appearances.

"He needs to play regular football, so in a perfect world with a full squad he needs to be out on loan, as is the pathway for a lot of these young players to gain that first-team experience.

"But he was called upon and he did his job, so credit to him and I'm really pleased for him."