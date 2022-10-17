Robbie Simpson joined Chelmsford from MK Dons in 2019 and became manager the following year

Reaching the first round of the FA Cup will provide an important financial boost for Chelmsford City, according to manager Robbie Simpson.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a 2-0 win over Aldershot Town, from a division above.

It is the first time Chelmsford have reached the first round since 2017-18 when they lost 2-0 to Gateshead.

"We're running at a loss, even with our reduced budget from previous years," Simpson told BBC Essex.

"The money will go towards everything the club is trying to do, to try and be better, and it's been a long time since the fans have had the excitement of watching that first round draw.

"Last year when that draw was made and when the team that beat us drew Pompey (Portsmouth) away, it was really gut-wrenching."

Goals by Charlie Ruff and Henry Ochieng secured the win for the National League South side and led to the sacking of Aldershot boss Mark Molesley and his assistant Tom Prodomo.

"The concentration and focus levels on both the defensive aspect and going forwards were there throughout, from the first whistle to the last," said Simpson.

"It was very important that we didn't turn the ball over quickly because then we'd just be defending the whole game and when we won it back we had to make sure that the first pass was 100% to keep possession for us."

He continued: "It (game management) was really important in the second half against the wind.

"It's almost instinctive when the wind is against you, you follow the ball and run towards it and you end up getting underneath it and then you can't get out of your own half."

Chelmsford reached round two in three successive seasons from 2011 to 2013, but the club's best-ever cup run was back in 1939 when they beat Southampton on the way to the fourth round before losing to Birmingham City.

"We needed the second goal or I felt a wave (of attacks) would have come (from them), and that second goal killed the game really," Simpson added.

"I couldn't see them coming up with anything different up front. I know they lumped the centre-back up front, but that's the kind of thing our centre-backs can deal with."

