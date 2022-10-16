Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Doncaster Rovers have sacked manager Gary McSheffrey, with the club 12th in League Two.

McSheffrey, 40, has been dismissed after a run of seven points from eight games, having also been in charge as the club were relegated last season.

But while Rovers described the results in League Two as "largely positive", they have cited "a lack of progress" as the reason for their decision.

Coaches Chad Gribble and Paul Green have been placed in temporary charge.

More to follow.