Shaun Donnellan celebrated equalised for Torquay inside the final 10 minutes against Hampton and Richmond Borough

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has praised the attitude of his players after forcing a replay in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Hampton and Richmond Borough.

National League South Hampton led 2-0 at Plainmoor before goals from Brett McGavin and Shaun Donnellan salvaged a draw for the struggling Gulls.

The two sides meet in London on Tuesday for a place in the first round.

"We've got a group of lads at the minute that won't give up," he said.

"They knew the importance for themselves and the club and we gave it a good go in that second half," Johnson added to BBC Radio Devon.

Torquay are two points adrift at the bottom of the National League and have not won in seven matches in all competitions.

"They're tough games," added Johnson, whose side lost to sixth-tier Havant and Waterlooville at the same stage of the competition last season.

"I've not seen the results, but I bet you there's a few in our league that have got beaten by lower teams and teams that have drawn.

"I thought we probably had 70% of the possession and it was only until the second half that we properly started driving at them."