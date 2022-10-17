Last updated on .From the section Football

Drake made an interesting partnership with Barcelona this weekend

Goalkeeper Alisson added to his assist tally, Leeds United had an electrical shocker, and it looks as if Drake is a fan of Sheffield Wednesday now. All of that and more is included in this week's round-up of the best tweets from the weekend's football action.

1. That's a keeper

Last year's top two met at Anfield on Sunday in a testy affair which ended with Liverpool beating Manchester City 1-0.

The Reds defied their recent slump by showing they can still compete with the big boys.

Can you even call it a big Liverpool win these days if there's not an assist from their keeper?

The Brazil international's pass to Mohamed Salah for the winning goal was not, by any means, a one-off.

2. Ouch

For a moment during the match, it looked as though Thiago was attempting not just to get there first, but to end the Haaland bloodline.

3. A link-up we never expected

Barcelona wore a special edition kit for El Clasico this weekend - adorned with the logo for Drake's record label, OVO. Some fans couldn't help noticing the logo bore a striking resemblance to the badges of other famous clubs.

4. Bourne again

The 2022-23 Premier League season is already proving to be quite hard to predict, and this stat underlines the fact.

A draw against Fulham on Saturday took the Cherries' unbeaten run to six games.

5. All leads, aren't we?

Leeds' match against Arsenal on Sunday was halted in the first minute because a power cut outside Elland Road meant VAR and goalline technology were not working.

Leeds ran Arsenal very close, but it was rather poetic - given the way things started - that the home side were denied a chance to level late in the match when VAR overturned a penalty.

6. Back to basics

In contrast, Union Berlin seem to have future-proofed themselves against such electrical faults.

7. Make it make sense

With the rider that Preston are 14th, the rest of the below is true.

Football, hey?

8. Brendan's hot take

Leicester City laboured to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday, which means they're still sitting in the relegation zone.

Under-pressure manager Brendan Rodgers suggested the weather might have had something to do with his team's performance.

9. Relatable

We all know what it's like to fall short of your own best intentions.

Jack Grealish had to watch from the bench when City visited Anfield on Sunday.

10. Tough start

Gilly Flaherty has not found life at Liverpool easy so far. Flaherty, who joined the club from West Ham in the summer, took to social media this weekend to call out some of her critics.

Liverpool lost their second consecutive Women's Super League match without scoring this weekend, since beating champions Chelsea on the opening day.

11. Take on…Eastleigh

And, finally, just a moment to say congratulations to the Eastleigh FC social admin who made this.