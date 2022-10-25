Close menu
League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th October 2022

  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45NewportNewport County
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • BarrowBarrow19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • BradfordBradford City19:45SwindonSwindon Town
  • ColchesterColchester United19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers19:45StevenageStevenage
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United19:45SalfordSalford City
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:45GillinghamGillingham
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • StockportStockport County19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45RochdaleRochdale
  • WalsallWalsall19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1410312391433
2Stevenage1510232214832
3Northampton1593326161030
4Mansfield148242316726
5Swindon157531714326
6Bradford147431911825
7Carlisle146622114724
8Salford147341712524
9Tranmere147251710723
10Grimsby146531711623
11Barrow147161716122
12Doncaster156451920-122
13Crewe144641416-218
14Sutton United155371418-418
15Walsall154561715217
16Stockport144371619-315
17Wimbledon144371621-515
18Newport154291419-514
19Gillingham14275614-813
20Harrogate143381118-712
21Crawley143381525-1012
22Rochdale143291121-1011
23Colchester142391019-99
24Hartlepool151681327-149
View full League Two table

