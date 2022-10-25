Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient1410312391433
2Stevenage1510232214832
3Northampton1593326161030
4Mansfield148242316726
5Swindon157531714326
6Bradford147431911825
7Carlisle146622114724
8Salford147341712524
9Tranmere147251710723
10Grimsby146531711623
11Barrow147161716122
12Doncaster156451920-122
13Crewe144641416-218
14Sutton United155371418-418
15Walsall154561715217
16Stockport144371619-315
17Wimbledon144371621-515
18Newport154291419-514
19Gillingham14275614-813
20Harrogate143381118-712
21Crawley143381525-1012
22Rochdale143291121-1011
23Colchester142391019-99
24Hartlepool151681327-149
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC