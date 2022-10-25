Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County14103134132133
2Wrexham1493239162330
3Chesterfield148332820827
4Boreham Wood147522113826
5Solihull Moors1474330161425
6Bromley147342216624
7Woking1472525151023
8York156451914522
9Southend145541511420
10Barnet146262933-420
11Dorking146262731-420
12Wealdstone145451516-119
13Eastleigh145451518-319
14Dag & Red155462432-819
15Maidenhead United145271418-417
16Oldham144461622-616
17Altrincham143652228-615
18Halifax144371120-915
19Aldershot144281923-414
20Yeovil142751216-413
21Gateshead142661723-612
22Maidstone United143381733-1612
23Scunthorpe142571929-1011
24Torquay142481327-1410
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC