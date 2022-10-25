Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|14
|10
|3
|1
|34
|13
|21
|33
|2
|Wrexham
|14
|9
|3
|2
|39
|16
|23
|30
|3
|Chesterfield
|14
|8
|3
|3
|28
|20
|8
|27
|4
|Boreham Wood
|14
|7
|5
|2
|21
|13
|8
|26
|5
|Solihull Moors
|14
|7
|4
|3
|30
|16
|14
|25
|6
|Bromley
|14
|7
|3
|4
|22
|16
|6
|24
|7
|Woking
|14
|7
|2
|5
|25
|15
|10
|23
|8
|York
|15
|6
|4
|5
|19
|14
|5
|22
|9
|Southend
|14
|5
|5
|4
|15
|11
|4
|20
|10
|Barnet
|14
|6
|2
|6
|29
|33
|-4
|20
|11
|Dorking
|14
|6
|2
|6
|27
|31
|-4
|20
|12
|Wealdstone
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|16
|-1
|19
|13
|Eastleigh
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|19
|14
|Dag & Red
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|32
|-8
|19
|15
|Maidenhead United
|14
|5
|2
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|17
|16
|Oldham
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|16
|17
|Altrincham
|14
|3
|6
|5
|22
|28
|-6
|15
|18
|Halifax
|14
|4
|3
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|15
|19
|Aldershot
|14
|4
|2
|8
|19
|23
|-4
|14
|20
|Yeovil
|14
|2
|7
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|13
|21
|Gateshead
|14
|2
|6
|6
|17
|23
|-6
|12
|22
|Maidstone United
|14
|3
|3
|8
|17
|33
|-16
|12
|23
|Scunthorpe
|14
|2
|5
|7
|19
|29
|-10
|11
|24
|Torquay
|14
|2
|4
|8
|13
|27
|-14
|10
