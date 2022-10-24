Close menu

Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough name former Manchester United midfielder as boss

Michael Carrick won two of three games in interim charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021
Championship strugglers Middlesbrough have appointed former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick as their head coach.

The 41-year-old had been out of the game since leaving Old Trafford after a three-game stint as temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.

Boro had been without a permanent manager since Chris Wilder was sacked, with Leo Percovich in interim charge.

Carrick's first game will be at Preston in the Championship on Saturday.

He had said it was not the right time for him to return to football but had a change of heart after a positive second round of talks.

It is also a return to the north-east of England for Carrick, having been born in Newcastle.

Michael Carrick
Carrick takes his first permanent head coach role with Middlesbrough, who are 21st in the Championship

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year-old boy, so it's a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach," he said.external-link

"Growing up in the north-east myself I'm fully aware of what football means to people. It's a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you've got for the game and for Boro."

He will be assisted by Jonathan Woodgate. The former Boro player returns to The Riverside having been the manager from June 2019 to June 2020.

The club has also confirmed that Percovich will now take up a role as the club's head of player pathway and development.

Carrick, who also played for West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, made 463 appearances for United over a 12-year career, winning 17 trophies at Old Trafford before retiring in 2018.

He also won 34 England caps between 2001 and 2015, and was part of the squads at both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

After his retirement he became part of United's coaching staff, initially under Jose Mourinho for a short period until the Portuguese was sacked and then - more prominently - under Solskjaer for the near-three years in which the Norwegian was in charge.

When Solskjaer left, Carrick led United to wins over Villarreal in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League - with a draw at Chelsea sandwiched in between - before stepping down.

'Michael is perfect fit'

Carrick arrives at Middlesbrough as their sixth permanent boss since the club was relegated from the Premier League in 2017 - a number which includes Woodgate.

He is the 13th appointment of Steve Gibson's tenure as chairman, and the Boro owner is thrilled at the prospect of working with Carrick.

"We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate," Gibson told the club's websiteexternal-link.

"Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

"We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time."

Jonathan Woodgate
Having been player and manager at Boro, Jonathan Woodgate returns as assistant to Carrick

Boro finished seventh under Wilder last season, only missing out on a play-off spot on the final day, and expectations were of a promotion push this campaign.

That never materialised and the ex-Sheffield United boss was dismissed three weeks ago after just two wins from their first 11 games.

Percovich steadied the ship with seven points from five games but the club sit just one point and one place above the bottom three.

Now Carrick has five games before the break for the World Cup, starting at Deepdale on Saturday, to try to move Boro clear of the relegation zone.

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 14:51

    He seems like someone with enough of an understanding of football to make a good go as manager. His time coaching United should help. Best of luck!

  • Comment posted by BS13iron, today at 15:06

    With Carrick being a former hammer (and being one of the best players I've seen in a claret & blue shirt) I'll be keeping a close eye on the Boro's scores moving forward. Great club and class supporters too.

  • Comment posted by Fizzoid, today at 14:57

    "The 41-year-old had said it was not the right time for him to return to football but had a change of heart after a positive second round of talks."

    In other words, was offered more money!

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 15:07

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Yeah I don't think money matters that much to him, he's a millionaire.
      He was offered chance to stay as coach at united (on probably more money) and turned it down
      Carry on living in your cynical world that literally everyone connected to football would punch a toddler for a tenner but it's boring.

  • Comment posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 15:01

    Think this will be a good appointment. He's a good bloke carrick and intelligent.
    Think he will end up being quite a good manager - will probably sneak under the radar like when he was a player.
    People were so caught up on Gerrard/lampard or scholes that they never really realised that just playing one of them with carrick was our best shot!
    Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 14:52

    Good luck to him. Hopefully it will be a good fit both for him and Boro. Would be great to see them on the up. Fantastic support

  • Comment posted by TrevsDeftHeader, today at 15:05

    Good luck Mikey. Always nice to see one of our academy players continue in the game. I hope you bring them along nicely. Boro are a good club with nice fans.

  • Comment posted by Simple Safe Spam-free, today at 15:11

    Look forward to you continually referring to the club as Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough from now on then.

  • Comment posted by GortAnnie Road, today at 14:59

    Congratulations Michael and good luck, I hope it works out for you

  • Comment posted by notscouseno, today at 14:55

    Good luck Carrick, seem like a nice bloke, good reliable player for united
    Hopefully for Middlesbrough you are a good manager too!

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 14:56

    Let’s hope he has the same impact Bryan Robson did. UTB!

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 15:23

    I had thought Steve Gibson would have gone for the greatest manager in the country - Steve Bruce!

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 15:04

    Oooo good luck to the man! I’ve been keen to see him take full charge somewhere for a while! And Middlesbrough is a good fit! A northern club, developing northern talent, and one which Carrick will be a big fan of! (And this is coming from a Newcastle fan haha!)

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:53

    Think he’ll do well. Good knowledge of the game. From a Leeds fan

  • Comment posted by McBilty, today at 15:15

    Great bloke is Carrick and a top professional. I hope he does well for you Boro'
    Good luck

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 15:05

    Carrick and McKenna (now Ipswich manager) ran the show when Solskjaer was Manchester United manager.

    Good club for a first management job as well, the chairman usually backs managers in a way not many others in the Championship do.

    • Reply posted by The Dockers Umbrella, today at 15:22

      The Dockers Umbrella replied:
      Never did a good job at Utd then did he!

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 15:00

    It’s Carrick you know hard to believe it’s not Scholes

    Good Luck Fella

  • Comment posted by daviep, today at 14:55

    I was very surprised and disappointed it didnt work out for Wilder as he looked the perfect fit. I'd rather give Carrick a go than bring back the old guard. Lets hope he plays attacking football and gives youth a chance.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 14:54

    Good luck to him … might well be just what they’re looking for

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 15:20

    Has massive experience massaging multi millionaire failures at Carrington.

  • Comment posted by Too many Snowflakes, today at 15:04

    Not a Bora fan or even a fan of any team he has played for but good luck to him. Nice to see former top players have a crack at management.

