Michael Carrick won two of three games in interim charge of Manchester United last season

Michael Carrick is back in talks with Championship side Middlesbrough over their vacant manager's job.

The former England and Manchester United midfielder appeared to pull out of the race to succeed Chris Wilder last week.

After having more time to consider the situation, however, the 41-year-old has now had a change of heart.

It is understood Carrick held a second round of talks with Boro, which were positive.

Interim manager Leo Percovich is expected to remain in charge for Wednesday's Championship game at Wigan.

Boro are currently 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone following seven defeats in their 14 league games so far this season.