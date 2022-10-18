Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Alexander Isak joined Newcastle for a club record £60m in August

Newcastle United's record signing Alexander Isak is unlikely to return before the World Cup because of a thigh injury, says manager Eddie Howe.

Isak, 23, has played only three times for Newcastle since joining from Real Sociedad for £60m in August and he scored on his debut against Liverpool.

The forward picked up the thigh problem during training with Sweden in the September international break.

"Unfortunately, he's had a setback on his thigh," Howe said.

"We don't think we'll see Alex back before the World Cup.

"It's been very frustrating for him as a new player in a new league," added Howe, speaking before Wednesday's Premier League match at home to Everton (19:30 BST).

"I thought he was acclimatising well and picked up the injury with Sweden."

The World Cup is scheduled to start on November 20 in Qatar.

Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League table after 10 games with three wins, six draws and a loss.