Jess Carter has 12 caps for England

Chelsea defender Jess Carter will remain at the club until 2025 after signing a contract extension.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea in 2018 and has since won the Women's Super League three times.

Carter has also helped Emma Hayes' side to win the FA Cup, Continental Cup and Community Shield.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my development with the team, helping them to become even more successful," the England international said.

The player is closing in on 100 appearances for Chelsea and was a part of the Lionesses squad who won the European Championship this summer.

General manager Paul Green added: "She had an outstanding 2021-22 season for both club and country and we want to reward her for those achievements.

"We're really happy with the way she's been developing over the last couple of seasons and look forward to seeing that continue in the upcoming years."