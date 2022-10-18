Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-1 when they met in August, with a 98th-minute goal from Fabio Carvalho

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says people should "be careful with comments and opinions" after Jurgen Klopp suggested they have "no ceiling" when it comes to spending power.

Howe said that Liverpool boss Klopp had misinterpreted comments from Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth.

"What Dan meant was there's no ceiling to our ambition," Howe said.

Newcastle have spent more than £200m since the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover went through in October 2021.

Klopp included Newcastle, alongside Manchester City and Paris St-Germain, as one of "three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially."

He said: "Newcastle [Dan Ashworth] said there's no ceiling for the club external-link , he's right, there is no ceiling for Newcastle - congratulations, some other clubs have ceilings. We cannot act like them, it's not possible."

Following the completion of their £305m takeover, Newcastle spent more than £90m in last January's transfer window on Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Matt Targett and Bruno Guimaraes.

Liverpool spent more than £95m in the summer, buying Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for £64m.

"It's a difficult one because it's [Ashworth's comment] been used in the wrong way," said Howe. "Long term, the club have huge plans.

"Although we've spent money on players it's not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with comments and opinions."

Ashworth said last week the club must be open to selling players in order to comply with spending restrictions after a busy summer in the transfer market. The club broke their transfer record to sign striker Alexander Isak in addition to recruiting Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Howe added that his side are "not living the life that is being discussed - we're living a very different reality".

In response to Klopp's comments, Howe also cited Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions and the cost of ongoing renovations at Newcastle's training ground, adding that "our wage bill is very controlled and we're trying to do things in a controlled way".