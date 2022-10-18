Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Scott Sinclair (left) joined Bristol Rovers' Centre of Excellence as an eight-year-old

Winger Scott Sinclair has signed a short-term deal with Bristol Rovers where his career began.

The 33-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Championship side Preston North End came to an end in May.

He made 78 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Lilywhites in two seasons.

Sinclair started his professional career with Rovers in 2004 before joining Premier League club Chelsea.

"We are delighted to have brought Scott into the group," Rovers manager Joey Barton told the club website.

"He has been training with us for a couple of weeks now. We're enjoying having him in with us. He's a fit lad, his experience and quality is superb and he will strengthen us further as we move into these winter months."

Sinclair, who has signed until January 2023, could feature in Rovers' League One match against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Over nearly 20 years the winger has had most success during stints with Swansea in the Championship and Premier League, and with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

He joined Rovers' Centre of Excellence as an eight-year-old before progressing to the senior squad.

"I'm delighted to be back at the place where my career began," Sinclair said.

"I've been training for a couple of weeks and The Quarters is certainly very different to where we trained when I was younger."

'The club have nothing to lose'

Analysis - Richard Hoskin BBC Radio Bristol Sport

Today's news will excite Bristol Rovers supporters. Not only because of the big teams Scott Sinclair has played for in the past, but it is also a return to a club where he made his debut as a 16-year-old back on 26 December 2004.

He soon left Bristol Rovers for the bright lights of Chelsea, but he said today that he always wanted to return to "give back what they've given me" at the start of his footballing journey.

The club have nothing to lose, he's a free agent - and this initial deal takes him to January. He'll also add some experience and another wide option in attack.

With Rovers starting to find some form in League One, the Memorial Stadium should be buzzing on Saturday when they host league leaders Plymouth Argyle.