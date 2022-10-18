Last updated on .From the section Football

Kynan Isaac scored the winner when Stratford lifted the Southern League Cup in 2019

Stratford Town defender Kynan Isaac has been banned for 10 years for his part in spot-fixing during an FA Cup tie.

The 29-year-old played for the Southern League club in a 5-1 defeat by Shrewsbury Town in November 2021.

It was later alleged he was deliberately booked as part of a betting scheme with friends.

He was also given a further 18-month ban after being found guilty of placing, or enabling, almost 350 bets on matches over a five-year period.

Isaac had spells with Reading and Luton early in his career before moving into non-league with clubs including Banbury United and Oxford City, before joining Warwickshire side Stratford in 2018.

He was shown a yellow card for a high tackle in the 83rd minute of the first-round tie against Shrewsbury, which Stratford led for 20 minutes after an early goal.

The Football Association charge stated he "influenced a football betting market during Stratford Town FC v Shrewsbury Town FC on 7 November 2021 by intentionally seeking to be cautioned by the match referee".

Isaac also faced a charge of failing to provide "telephone billing records, and/or details of his internet service" during an interview in March this year, and that he "placed, permitted or caused or enabled 347 bets on football matches between 14 August 2016 and 6 November 2021 while a participant at different clubs".

He pleaded not guilty to the charges by email on 19 August, but the FA report said since that date he had not "not engaged with the FA or the charges at all" or provided any evidence.

The case was subsequently heard by a disciplinary panel and their report states "a number of individuals placed bets on Isaac being 'carded'" during the Shrewsbury game.

The report said having reviewed a video of the incident, referee Ben Toner later concluded the tackle had been worthy of a red card, instead of the yellow he showed at the time.

In his March interview, Isaac described himself as someone who "plays on the edge", and does not mind things "getting a bit tasty".

The panel, chaired by Graeme McPherson KC, determined that all three charges were proved, but a 12-month suspension for failing to provide telephone records should be concurrent to the 10-year ban.