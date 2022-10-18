Last updated on .From the section Championship

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery have failed to overturn their red cards after the sides' 3-3 draw last Saturday.

The pair were sent off by referee David Webb for violent conduct after the final whistle at Bramall Lane.

They will each now serve a three-game suspension, starting immediately.

The Tangerines also had Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson sent off in the action-packed encounter.

Foderingham, 31, will miss the Blades' games away at Coventry City, at home to Norwich City and then away at West Bromwich Albion.

Northern Ireland international Lavery, 23, will be out for matches with Hull City, the local derby with Preston North End, and a trip to Coventry City.