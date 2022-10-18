Last updated on .From the section Irish

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon has been sacked as manager by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

The ex-Celtic boss leaves with the club in seventh in the Division One table, having won the Cypriot Cup in May.

Lennon led Omonia into this season's Europa League and last week they came within seconds of earning a 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

The 51-year-old was appointed by Omonia eight months ago.

