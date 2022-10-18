Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County are into the knock-out stages of the EFL Trophy after beating Southampton U21s at Rodney Parade.

Omar Bogle's 11th minute penalty gave the Exiles the lead before James Waite doubled the advantage on the hour mark.

Southampton's Sam Bellis gave the visitors a glimmer of hope with his 87th minute strike, but the Saints could not find a late equaliser.

Victory sees Newport progress out of EFL Trophy's Southern Group F with Forest Green and are into round two.