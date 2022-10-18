Arsenal beat Reading 1-0 in the Women's Super League at the weekend

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall praised "hard-working and humble" England forward Beth Mead after she came second in the Women's Ballon d'Or vote.

Mead finished behind Alexia Putellas after helping England win Euro 2022.

Mead will be crucial to Arsenal's Champions League hopes, as they begin their group stage campaign away to reigning champions Lyon on Wednesday.

Eidevall said: "She has the same ambition she had when I arrived, and I mean that in the most positive way."

Arsenal enter the game in good form having won their opening three Women's Super League games without conceding, although they had to work hard for a 1-0 victory at Reading at the weekend.

Mead, 27, did not get on the scoresheet in that game but Eidevall praised her general contribution and work rate.

"She has started this season in very good form," Eidevall said. "Her ability to perform at this level, it is so important to have players like that.

"I know the goals and assists she provides are world class, but I see other things in her as a person and a player that are great.

"When we lose the ball or in second-ball situation, she is the quickest player I have ever seen to be first to that ball.

"There were five times against Reading when the ball was bouncing to a Reading player, she gets the ball and turns it into a attack. That is so valuable to us as a team.

"It is one thing to have success and be carried away with that success, she has not done that. She is still as hard-working and humble person as she was before, and that has a lot of value."

Lyon present a huge step-up in difficulty from their WSL outings so far and Eidevall says his team must be ready for a very different task.

It is likely to be a challenging evening for Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley, who will again deputise in the centre of defence in the absence of injured first-choice duo Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza.

Eidevall said: "When you play in the Champions League, playing really good teams like Lyon, it will be very different to playing a team like Reading.

"We need to deal with facing more shots on target than we have done recently, so the game will be very different."

Arsenal reached the quarter-finals last season before being outplayed by Wolfsburg over two legs, and Eidevall said facing the reigning champions away from home first up would provide a good measure of how far his side have come.

He said: "We have a pretty good idea of what sort of opposition we will be facing, both from domestically and from the Champions League last season.

"However, it is always good to get a reality check to see where we are at the moment."