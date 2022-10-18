Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Diego Simeone's men fall to late Radamel Falcao penalty

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Falcao scores a penalty
Radamel Falcao's injury-time penalty held Atletico Madrid to a point

Atletico Madrid were held to a last-minute draw at home to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Alvaro Morata put the hosts ahead as he latched on to a well-timed Antoine Griezmann cross to tap home.

Diego Simeone's side seemed to be headed for a fourth consecutive win but Radamel Falcao's injury-time penalty meant the points were shared.

The result was further soured by France winger Thomas Lemar being forced off the pitch through injury.

Atletico now sit two points below second-place Barcelona but have played a game more, with Vallecano in 10th.

Drama in Seville while Bilbao held by Getafe

Kike Salas with his head in his hands
There was late drama as Sevilla and Valencia shared a point

It ended in dramatic fashion as Valencia were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Edinson Cavani struck early on to give the visitors the lead but goal was cancelled out in the 85th minute by Erik Lamela.

Sevilla's Papu Gomez received a red card in the 12th minute of additional time only for it to be rescinded by the video assistant referee, with Kike Salas then sent off for a foul on Thierry Correia and Valencia handed a penalty.

But Jose Gaya squandered his chance to secure all three points with his tame penalty easily met by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

Valencia are now five games unbeaten and sit eighth in the table, while Sevilla are 11th.

Inaki Williams against Getafe
Athletic Bilbao have now failed to win in their last three games

Points were also shared as Getafe drew 2-2 at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki Williams found the net within the first two minutes of the game but Carles Alena levelled the scoring for Getafe.

The second half was a similar affair with Raul Garcia putting Bilbao ahead but Munir El Haddadi responding for the hosts.

Athletic Club have now failed to win their last three games in La Liga but remain in sixth place. Getafe are winless in four and lie 15th.

Top Stories