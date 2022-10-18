Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Aaron Jarvis' winner ensured Torquay did not lose to lower-league opponents in the fourth qualifying round for the second successive season

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson hopes his side's FA Cup first round tie against Derby County can kickstart their struggling season.

The Gulls beat Hampton and Richmond Borough 2-1 in their fourth qualifying round replay in London, despite having been a goal down and reduced to 10 men.

The Gulls are currently bottom of the National League with just two wins from 13 matches so far this season.

"It's important that we follow this up," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"We're not in credit by any imagination, but we've won this one, the lads will be happy, the supporters will be happy, and now we have to get our first win at home on Saturday if we can."

After Hampton and Richmond took the lead five minutes before the break, goals by Dean Moxey and Aaron Jarvis - either side of Dillon de Silva's dismissal - saw Torquay through.

The win set up arguably the club's biggest FA Cup match at Plainmoor since they hosted Coventry City in the fourth round in January 2009.

It will be Derby County's first FA Cup first round tie since November 1985 following their relegation from the Championship last season.

"I'm sure we'll have a full house because it's a great game to have," added Johnson.

"The bookies won't make us favourites, that's for sure, so it's as free hit for us, it gives us an opportunity to play our game, and if we do play our game, see how it affects Derby County.

"What you want to do is make sure on the day you turn up and give them some problems and wait and see how it all turns out."