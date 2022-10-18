Last updated on .From the section Irish

Substitute Eetu Vertainen rescued a vital late win for Linfield as they came from behind to grab a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Glenavon.

The Finnish striker scored the winning goal three minutes from time as the Blues bounced back from Friday's damaging Big Two defeat by Glentoran.

Kirk Millar gave David Healy's men an early lead but a Matthew Fitzpatrick double put the visitors ahead.

Joel Cooper equalised for the title holders before Vertainen's late winner.

The victory moves Linfield, aiming for a fifth consecutive Irish Premiership success, up to sixth in the table, level on points with fifth-placed Coleraine and Carrick Rangers in seventh.

They are seven points behind leaders Larne, who they play at the weekend, and six behind the second-placed Glens, who have played a game less.

The night began well for Healy's men, who had a few good opportunities to score before Millar gave them a 16th-minute lead by drilling home from 12 yards after Cooper had controlled a good delivery by Matthew Clarke.

Gary Hamilton's men drew level five minutes before the break when Fitzpatrick showed some fine footwork before sliding a good finish into the bottom corner.

The dangerous striker put the visitors ahead with his second goal on 66 minutes, rising to head past Johns just a few minutes after coming close with a similar effort.

Linfield needed a response and they got it through the impressive Cooper, their best player on the night, who found the bottom corner with a stunning strike from outside the area after a Glenavon clearance had fallen to him.

It was another Glenavon clearance that led to Linfield's winner in the 87th minute, with Vertainen getting a clean strike on his shot to deliver a hugely-important three points for the defending champions.