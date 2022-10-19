West Bromwich Albion: Baggies issue indefinite fan ban for racist offence
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
West Brom have issued an indefinite ban to a Baggies fan for a racist offence at a game at The Hawthorns.
The club have banned a 21-year-old male from attending all the club's fixtures for racist comments during their Friday home Championship game with Huddersfield Town on 11 March.
This followed a trial at Walsall Magistrates Court.
In a statement, the club said: "Albion continue to operate a zero-tolerance policy in relation to racism.
"We remain committed to fighting all forms of discrimination."