Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea players celebrate Ben Cabango's goal during their 4-0 win at the Cardiff City Stadium in April 2022

Russell Martin says courage will be key to Swansea City's hopes of claiming an unprecedented third straight league win over Cardiff City.

Swansea last season celebrated the first league double in the history of the south Wales derby.

Martin says his youthful team must be brave if they are to triumph once more when the Bluebirds visit on Sunday (12:00 BST).

"They were great games last year for us," said the Swansea head coach.

"Everyone understands the importance of this game to the supporters and the people around the club.

"It adds an edge to it, but we have to manage it as well as we did in both games last year and turn it into a game we want it to be and not get caught up in the occasion.

"It will be whoever shows the most courage on the day - and overcomes any fear of the occasion or the match that they have - who will win."

The average age of Swansea's starting side in their midweek victory over Reading was 22.8 years old, making it the youngest team fielded by any Championship club this season.

Steven Benda, Nathan Wood, Harry Darling, Matty Sorinola, Luke Cundle, Ollie Cooper and Armstrong Oko-Flex are among the young players set for a first taste of derby action on Sunday.

"It's up to the players that come in and play in it for the first time to rise to the occasion," Martin said.

"I've got no doubt that they can do that. Our supporters are witnessing young men grow and this is another challenge for a lot of young men."

Swansea's plans have not been helped by Joe Allen's ongoing hamstring problems, while leading scorer Joel Piroe is suspended.

Jamie Paterson (groin) and Ryan Manning (hamstring) have also been out injured, but Martin hopes to welcome at least one of those two players back this weekend.

Jamie Paterson (left) and Joel Piroe (right) shone in last season's derby fixtures, but Swansea could be without both this weekend

Swansea have had the upper hand against Cardiff in recent times, having won five and lost only one of their last seven meetings.

They have conceded 13 goals during that run and conceded just one - Aden Flint's winner at the Swansea.com Stadium in March 2021 - with Martin's side dominating the two derbies in 2021-22.

Swansea won 3-0 at home last October, then triumphed 4-0 at Cardiff City Stadium in April.

Both clubs have previously won three derbies in a row - Cardiff managed the feat most recently, between 1967 and 1969 - but those sequences included cup games.

Swansea have given themselves a chance to secure the first hat-trick of league successes.

"The second one last year was incredible, probably the most enjoyable moment [of my reign]," Martin added.

"Seeing all the staff and players on the pitch celebrating - it will live with us for a long time. It was a beautiful moment. Hopefully we can have a few more days like that."

Martin's former Norwich City team-mate, Steve Morison, was Cardiff manager in the last derby, but was sacked in September.

This time around Mark Hudson will lead a Bluebirds side which has been overhauled since their last meeting with Swansea.

"I'm extremely disappointed for Steve, an ex-team-mate of mine," Martin said.

"He was asked to change a lot and was changing a lot, and then like so many managers recently it seems, they just don't get given much time.

"I thought he did a really good job last season, keeping them up. The decision has been made which is the club's prerogative, but personally speaking for Steve, I'm disappointed for him.

"They have some good players - they have a lot more athleticism than they did last season for sure. But the focus is on us."