Sam Kerr was the WSL's top scorer last season as Chelsea won a third successive title

The Women's Champions League will be added to the latest Fifa 23 game early next year as part of a new multi-year sponsorship deal with EA Sports.

In July, the Women's Super League and France's Division 1 Feminine became the first professional female leagues introduced to the game.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr is on the latest cover of Fifa 23 alongside France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

"I'm still not used to seeing my face on a billboard in London," said Kerr.

The Australia international added: "I think [the growth of the game] is down to the players. The quality has jumped up so much. If you look back to last year and the level that female athletes were working at, it's incredible.

"The training I used to do, to what I do now is night and day. We have transformed into top professionals. It makes the game so marketable right now.

"There are so many of these top athletes too. It's not one or two like it perhaps used to be in America. There are so many top female athletes and top leagues which is incredible to see."

Kerr was speaking at a women's football summit in London to celebrate the launch of the game alongside some of the game's leading female players.

Former France international and current secretary of the French Football Federation Laura Georges told a panel: "There is a shift in investment from [the French] federation. Every game in Division 1 Feminine is on national television now.

"People are now saying 'I want to invest in the women's game.' Sponsors used to say 'ok well if we have the men's competition then we can get the women's as well, why not.' But now sponsors want the women's game exclusively."

Following England's success at Euro 2022 in the summer, the WSL has seen a rise in attendances and ticket sales across the league.

The north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium saw a record crowd of 47,367 in September, while a friendly between England and the USA at Wembley in October had 76,893 in attendance.

But Kerr wants to retain the close relationship women's football has with its regular fans despite the growing crowds.

"It's a beautiful side to our game. So many fans come to [Chelsea's home ground] Kingsmeadow every week and we all know their faces. That's very unique to the women's game," she added.

"There are so many fans around the world who have done so much for me that I really remember and I don't think that's quite so common in the men's game.

"We know how important they are. They have helped grow the game. The whole game knows how much they mean.

"Without them really believing in the game five or six years ago, I don't think women's football would be where it is today."