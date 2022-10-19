A firework went off close to Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly early on in their EFL Trophy tie at Barrow

Barrow boss Pete Wild says he would think twice about taking his family to games after a firework was thrown on to the pitch during their Papa Johns Trophy derby with Carlisle United.

The match was halted when the pyrotechnic landed in the penalty area.

It then exploded in front of Carlisle goalkeeper Michael Kelly as he was about to take a goal-kick.

"When I came here it was based on it being a really good family club that I would bring my own family to," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, Wild continued: "I don't want to bring my family somewhere where they're going to be throwing fireworks on to the pitch."

"I don't want anybody coming to this ground who wants to do anything of that nature or behave in that way."

There was a 17-minute delay to the Group G tie and an arrest was subsequently made by Cumbria Police, with the individual later released pending investigation.

Barrow have vowed to ban the culprit for life, saying in a statement that the club "strongly condemns this behaviour" and "has a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour, including the use of pyrotechnics".

A section of their Holker Street ground has also been closed until further notice, while the League Two club has raised the age at which fans can buy a ticket to enter the ground unaccompanied to 15 and over.

The EFL, which in the summer jointly launched an initiative external-link with the FA and the Premier League to tackle anti-social fan behaviour at matches, said they would support the club with any action they take.

'It's absolutely ludicrous'

Wild, whose side won 2-0, says he is concerned with the potential repercussions that the club could face in the aftermath of the incident.

"You don't want to see anyone get hurt. The Carlisle goalkeeper could have got hurt. It's absolutely ludicrous he could have walked on to the pitch and could have been hurt," Wild added.

"We could get a massive fine, which affects our budget which means we can't bring players in to improve the squad. Then ultimately, it's a possibility we could have to play games behind closed doors and we've had 18 months of that. Why would you want to go back to that?"

Kelly had walked forward to pick up the firework and move it away before taking his goal-kick, thinking it was a flare, according to Carlisle boss Paul Simpson.

"He was going to pick it up. He stepped forward because he thought it was a flare," Simpson said.

"I've got to say, it made me jump. I'm not really fussed about fireworks normally but I dread to think about what it did for Mick [Michael Kelly].

"There's no place for it. Pete Wild doesn't need to apologise to me but it's just one absolute clown who thinks it's smart to do something like that and it's just dangerous, it's as simple as that."