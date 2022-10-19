Last updated on .From the section QPR

Mick Beale has led QPR to seven wins in 14 matches since taking over from Mark Warburton in the summer

QPR boss Mick Beale says he remains focused on the club despite being linked to the vacant manager's role at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa assistant manager has been a rumoured target to replace Bruno Lage at Wolves.

Beale has made a bright start since taking over in the summer, leading the R's to sixth in the Championship.

Lage was sacked on 2 October after the Midlands club had picked up six points from their first eight league games.

QPR host Cardiff at Loftus Road on Wednesday and Beale says his sole focus is on getting back to winning ways following his side's 3-1 defeat against Luton at the weekend.

Rangers had gone five matches unbeaten prior to their 3-1 loss at Kenilworth Road.

"It's my first job, I could not be happier with the way it's going with the owners, the staff, the players," Beale told BBC Radio London.

"I'm in a great place in my personal life with my family as well.

"My focus is here on the huge games this week for the club and getting back to a positive light after a really disappointing day on Saturday.

"That's been the thing that I've been carrying around these last few days, I have not been worrying about this [other] stuff."

Rangers sit level on points with fourth-placed Luton and Norwich, in fifth, but have a game in hand.

They are three points behind leaders Blackburn, who have played two games more.