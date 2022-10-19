Women's Premiership: Cliftonville stay top with victory over Linfield
Caitlin McGuinness hit a double as Women's Premiership pacesetters Cliftonville defeated Linfield 3-0 at Solitude on Wednesday night.
Marissa Callaghan also netted for the Reds in a win which leaves them a point clear with a game in hand.
Closest challengers Glentoran overcame Crusaders 1-0 at home thanks to a first-half goal from Chloe McCarron.
Sion Swifts beat Derry City 2-0 while Lisburn Ladies also won by the same scoreline against Mid-Ulster Ladies.
Claragh Quigg and Tara O'Connor were on target for Sion at Melvin Sports Complex while Stacey Murdough and a Eimear McGarrity own goal earned the three points for Lisburn at Bluebell Stadium.
McGuinness netted in either half against former club Linfield to help Cliftonville secure a potentially priceless victory.
John McGrady's side play their game in hand this weekend as they host Sion Swifts.
The Reds then face a huge north Belfast derby test at Crusaders next week while Glentoran host Linfield.
|Women's Premiership results - Wednesday, 19 October
|Cliftonville
|3-0
|Linfield
|Glentoran
|1-0
|Crusaders
|Lisburn
|2-0
|Mid-Ulster
|Sion Swifts
|2-0
|Derry City