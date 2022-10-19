Close menu

Women's Premiership: Cliftonville stay top with victory over Linfield

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe McCarron celebrates scoring for Glentoran against Crusaders at Ashfield Boys HS
Caitlin McGuinness hit a double as Women's Premiership pacesetters Cliftonville defeated Linfield 3-0 at Solitude on Wednesday night.

Marissa Callaghan also netted for the Reds in a win which leaves them a point clear with a game in hand.

Closest challengers Glentoran overcame Crusaders 1-0 at home thanks to a first-half goal from Chloe McCarron.

Sion Swifts beat Derry City 2-0 while Lisburn Ladies also won by the same scoreline against Mid-Ulster Ladies.

Claragh Quigg and Tara O'Connor were on target for Sion at Melvin Sports Complex while Stacey Murdough and a Eimear McGarrity own goal earned the three points for Lisburn at Bluebell Stadium.

McGuinness netted in either half against former club Linfield to help Cliftonville secure a potentially priceless victory.

John McGrady's side play their game in hand this weekend as they host Sion Swifts.

The Reds then face a huge north Belfast derby test at Crusaders next week while Glentoran host Linfield.

Women's Premiership results - Wednesday, 19 October
Cliftonville3-0Linfield
Glentoran1-0Crusaders
Lisburn2-0Mid-Ulster
Sion Swifts2-0Derry City

