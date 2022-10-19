Close menu

Michail Antonio: West Ham forward says VAR 'has made refereeing worse'

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments29

Newcastle's Callum Wilson goes down under a challenge from Manchester United's Raphael Varane
Newcastle's Callum Wilson goes down under a challenge from Manchester United's Raphael Varane

West Ham's Michail Antonio says VAR has "made refereeing worse" as referees now have "something to fall back on".

The Jamaica striker referenced the standard of officiating in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

He also complained about refereeing in the Hammers' draw at Southampton, after which his manager David Moyes said the VAR "needs to go to Specsavers".

"Consistency is what you want," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast, with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

Antonio says Romain Perraud's opening goal in their 1-1 draw should not have stood as the referee Peter Bankes accidentally blocked Jarrod Bowen's path to the ball, while claiming Kyle Walker-Peters had committed a foul throw in the build-up - but a VAR check allowed the goal to stand.

It is understood that refereeing body the PGMOL believes, according to the rules, it was not a foul throw and a referee cannot stop a game unless the ball actually hits him.

The PGMOL also maintains that the video assistant referee is not there to re-referee but to intervene to make the game fairer and clear up any clear and obvious errors.

Antonio added: "I honestly feel VAR's made the refereeing worse, because they have something to fall back on. They go, 'alright, if I get the decision wrong, VAR will get the decision right'.

"It gives them the comfort of, 'I can leave it to VAR and if they mess it up, they're in more trouble than I am because they're looking at a video, whereas I'm watching it live'."

This season has already seen a number of controversial VAR and refereeing decisions.

Earlier this month Tottenham manager Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level.

In September, the PGMOL effectively accepted controversial VAR decisions made at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong, while this month VAR decisions surrounding the handball rule dominated a weekend's action.

However, as the discussion around the abuse of referees in grassroots football has also been high on the recent agenda, some have criticised negative media punditry around officials at the top of the sport as a contributing factor to behaviour at lower levels.

A study by data specialists Nielsen Gracenote found that by the end of September, Premier League referees on average had showed fewer red cards than other major European leagues.

Referees in England were also found to have awarded far fewer fouls (1,350) than other leagues.

Premier League clubs were informed of match officials maintaining a higher threshold regarding contact at the start of the season in order to make the game flow, a point made by video referee Mike Dean earlier this season.

In August, he told the Daily Mailexternal-link that "referees are under orders this season to let games flow as freely and legally as possible and that cannot happen when they're blowing for free-kicks all the time".

Dean said: "Innocuous stoppages prevent fans from seeing a free-flowing game of top-flight football. We're applying a higher threshold for fouls. The players, managers and clubs know about this approach, too. They all had this info shared before the season's start and have taken to it well."

Wilson, who felt he should have been awarded a penalty after a challenge by Raphael Varane in Sunday's goalless draw against Manchester United, added: "One of the United players said to me, 'what's happened to the standard of referees in this country?' That's from a foreign player, saying that to me.

"I got wiped out, the defenders on their team are saying that should have been a penalty. I'm thinking, so, I get taken out, I don't even get up and start appealing now, because I'm just fed up of like going mad at the referees.

"If the ref's missed it, I'm thinking VAR's going to step in and do their job. I'm waiting for the ball to go out of play and then I say, 'what you saying ref?' He's like, 'it's never a penalty'.

'Klopp's red card should be rescinded'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off late in their game after berating a referee's assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

He apologised for his reaction in his post-match comments and was charged by the Football Association on Tuesday.

The incident came on a weekend where Merseyside Youth League games were postponed amid ongoing issues with referee abuse.

Following Sunday's incident, a referees' charity called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Everton boss Frank Lampard saying managers have a "responsibility" to behave.

West Ham boss Moyes defended Klopp and said: "We all have great respect for referees. I hope they will understand that for 90 minutes we can lose our heads a little bit."

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta similarly tackled the subject at their news conferences on Wednesday. Both admitted they could become heated on the touchline but agreed they needed to improve and stressed the need to respect referees.

Antonio said Klopp's "embarrassing" red card should be "rescinded" and said he understood the German's reaction.

"The Liverpool game was a wrestling match," he added. "The fouls I was seeing on the pitch and the referee was just waving it on, I couldn't believe it.

"There were so many situations where it should have been fouls, Klopp's not getting the fouls, loses his mind, shouts at the linesman because it's right in front of the linesman's face and then they send him off.

"At the end of the day, if you're doing your job right, he doesn't react that way and he doesn't get sent off. This is a massive game in the season, You can't mess it up that way."

In the first half, Manchester City had a Phil Foden goal that would have put his side ahead ruled out by VAR for an Erling Haaland foul on Fabinho.

Speaking after the game, City boss Pep Guardiola said the referee had told his assistant and Klopp that "he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear".

"All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - except the goal we scored," said Guardiola, adding that his team did not lose the game due to the decision.

Klopp said he spoke to referee Anthony Taylor after the match, adding: "The whole game led to that a little bit. It was a very, very intense game with a lot of decisions we didn't understand on both sides.

"This for me was like the one drop that made the bucket overflow. I'm not happy with my reaction but that's the way it was and everybody saw it."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:47

    Obviously

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 18:46

    Klopp's abuse of an official was the same weekend as a weekend cancellation of all junior football and youth football, in Liverpool, because of abuse of officials. Yes, I know it was probably stage-managed for effect, TV audience etc, but cannot be allowed. Must be a hefty ban, or else everyone will do it

  • Comment posted by NorthSeventeen, today at 18:46

    Had to laugh when I read this. He handled the ball against Fulham and got away with a goal. What's he moaning about? Their disallowed goal against Southampton was karma in action.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 18:46

    It’s also made West Ham worse, maybe Antonio should concentrate on performing better on the field.

  • Comment posted by TheBear, today at 18:46

    He is right and its no confined to football. Cricket umpires for example will simply no longer try to call close lbw appeals, they just draw an imaginary box in the sky and off we go upstairs. Football is getting to be the same. Anything at all contentious and a referee will, for fear of looking a right nelly, just pass the buck. It's more science than sport and it bores me to death.

  • Comment posted by supergonk, today at 18:45

    As long as managers blame refs for individual mistakes, instead of blaming players for many mistakes, ( misplaced passes, offside, missed tackles etc.) VAR will be just another excuse for teams losing. It is not imperfect, but it is nearer perfection than all managers. When a team loses, the manager has to blame others for his own shortcomings.

  • Comment posted by keep going, today at 18:43

    Not a Hammer, but agree 100%... some of the refereing has been down right pathetic.

    But tbh only reason VAR was introduced, was the constant focus on inchess decisions by pundits, fans, managers and players alike, so we all got, what we wished for...

    Unfortunately it was not as good as hoped for.

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 18:43

    It's hardly a week to attack refereeing or VAR. Haaland pulled down Fabinho from the blind side of the ref, VAR corrected it and gave the right decision, as it did in the Leeds V Arsenal game. The foul Klopp was angry about, was one but no worse a mistake than about six different players made during the match, is who will all be playing again next match.

  • Comment posted by still_laughing , today at 18:43

    Was going to suggest ex pros run VAR with their knowledge being of help.
    But Joe Public can see the blatant errors.
    Just need people competent, to make the right decision.

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 18:42

    VAR has made football worse by miles, Get rid , the refs don’t care, they can now blame VAR , worst decision on the planet to bring it in

  • Comment posted by Mic, today at 18:42

    Referees dont deserve respect it has to be earned, you cant just don a ref's kit & say 'respect me'. We all know that refs in the past have been 'brought' the odd thing about this is that though they admit taking money or favouring certain teams its only the teams that are punished not the ref, Liverpool lost 2 finals because refs were paid to ensure the other team won, if you want respect earn it

  • Comment posted by Councillor for SD, today at 18:42

    Why do the media call it VAR all the the time instead of naming the ref using it? It isn't a system, it's just camera angles to help a fully qualified ref, they are hiding behind an acronym! All the angles and replays should make the job easier, stop masking incompetence by saying it's VAR, it isn't.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:41

    I agree, it's making the refereeing worse.

    Whilst Rugby isn't perfect I would argue that the standard of refereeing at the top level is as good as ever WITH TMO.

    Surely the FA can contact the RFU for support? I know they did before when VAR was mooted to get rugby's perspective

    • Reply posted by An independent England, today at 18:45

      An independent England replied:
      Rugby is a basic one dimensional game and much easier to referee than the more complex, creative and unpredictable great game of football.

  • Comment posted by The Poison Pixie, today at 18:41

    I notice Antonio hasnt mentioned his goal against Fulham which was allowed to stand despite him clearly using his hand to control the ball while Rashford had one disallowed the same day for a much softer handball.

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 18:41

    Totally agree. Before VAR there was always a controversy with a refereeing decision, but at least that was in real time. All this has done is shift the controversies but made it far more unfuriating and killing the game at the same time. All it's good for is off-side.

  • Comment posted by Your Comment is Woke, today at 18:40

    another one at Palace last night, if a group of people are that bad, they shouldnt be allowed to earn a living from it. reason they get abuse is they are that bad.

  • Comment posted by Val Kilmers voicebox, today at 18:40

    Disagree, klopp should be banned for 10 games for his disgusting behaviour

    • Reply posted by The Poison Pixie, today at 18:44

      The Poison Pixie replied:
      The Klopp red card was fine as he admittted himself it was the failiure to show Pep any kind of card that showed the inconsistancy.

  • Comment posted by scotstoon, today at 18:38

    All VAR has done is shown us how bad referees really are and regardless of how bad their mistakes. Nothing happens

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 18:37

    Facts. They make awful decisions now knowing they can be bailed out.

    The real problem though is the people in charge of it

  • Comment posted by stevie, today at 18:36

    Hate VAR, really has torn the excitement out of the game. As many mistakes made now as there were without it, so get rid.

    • Reply posted by chickabump, today at 18:38

      chickabump replied:
      I bet you want the rope across the finish line back at the Olympics too

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport