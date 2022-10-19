BBC Cymru Wales with Wales at the World Cup

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gareth Bale has scored a record 40 goals in 108 appearances for Wales

There is a month to go before the World Cup and Wales' much-anticipated return to the biggest football tournament of all.

Wales will be appearing at the finals for only the second time and the first time in 64 years.

BBC Cymru Wales will be there every step of the way as Robert Page's men take part in what will be a ground-breaking tournament.

Football fans will be treated to a variety of new series, programmes, podcasts and content that will launch next month in the build-up to, and during, the World Cup.

A Match of the Day Wales special will be live from Tylorstown, manager Page's hometown, for the eagerly awaited 26-man squad announcement.

Match of the Day Wales will also chart Wales' Road to Qatar and how Page's men became the first team to reach the finals since 1958.

Wales' second game against Iran and their the final group game against England will be live on BBC TV, with highlights of the opening game against the United States on 21 November.

S4C will have live Welsh language commentary of all Wales' games in Qatar.

BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru will be covering all of Wales' games with our teams out in Qatar and back home bringing you the latest from the camp.

Rob Phillips, Nathan Blake and Jess Fishlock will be Radio Wales' team covering the games in Qatar while Dylan Griffiths, Iwan Roberts and Kath Morgan will bring you the action for Radio Cymru.

The Feast of Football podcast will have daily episodes from Qatar presented by Simon Davies with a daily edition of Coridor Ansicrwydd.

BBC online and social media will provide fans with up-to-date news, features, videos and columns from within in the Welsh squad.

Further exciting programming across all BBC Cymru Wales platforms will be confirmed in due course.

Rhuanedd Richards, director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: "Wales has waited a long time for the opportunity to compete on this global stage - and what a feast of entertainment awaits as we tread the road to Qatar.

"It's going to be a memorable occasion for so many reasons and BBC Cymru Wales will be there every step of the way.

"We've got a fantastic line-up of programmes; from documentaries about some of Wales' great footballing heroes to feel-good shows to get fans in the mood on the eve of every match. And I know our top line up of presenters and pundits are ready to bring the action to The Red Wall back home - on TV, radio and online.

"It doesn't come much bigger than the World Cup. We're ready. Are you?"

Wales' World Cup games

21 November, 19:00: USA v Wales

25 November, 10:00: Wales v Iran

29 November, 19:00: Wales v England