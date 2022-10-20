Close menu

Pick your combined Chelsea-Man Utd XI before Stamford Bridge clash on Saturday

Last updated on .From the section Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left), Marcus Rashford (left centre), Raheem Sterling (right centre) and Antony (right)

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

If you combined both of their squads, who would make your XI? That's the challenge waiting for you.

We've only included players that are fit and available for selection, so you can't pick Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Harry Maguire.

Pick your team, share it on social media using #bbcfootballexternal-link and challenge your friends to pick their team too.

Combined Chelsea-Man Utd XI

