FC Bayern München Ladies v Rosengård Women

First Half ends, FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Rosengård Women 1.
Line-ups
FC Bayern München Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Grohs
- 8Rall
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 3Kumagai
- 30Simon
- 25Zadrazil
- 31Stanway
- 10Dallmann
- 12Lohmann
- 16Magull
- 9Damnjanovic
Substitutes
- 1Benkarth
- 11Schüller
- 13de Souza da Silva
- 14Bragstad
- 17Bühl
- 20Kett
- 27Laurent
- 33Leitzig
- 35Landenberger
- 39Kappes
- 44Rúnarsdóttir
Rosengård Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Micah
- 6Öling
- 25Berglund
- 3ArnardóttirBooked at 16mins
- 15Wik
- 20Persson
- 8Knaak
- 19Bredgaard
- 11Larsson
- 9Kullashi
- 22Schough
Substitutes
- 4Ayinde
- 7Brown
- 12Mukasa
- 13Thøgersen
- 21Lundin
- 23Sanders
- 24Kristell
- 27Chmielinski
- 29Holdt
- 30Polozen
- 36Lundgren
- Referee:
- Jelena Cvetkovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women).
Post update
Foul by Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Rebecca Knaak (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emma Berglund (Rosengård Women).
Post update
Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Rosengård Women 1. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Linda Dallmann.
Post update
Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sydney Lohmann with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München Ladies 0, Rosengård Women 1. Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Schough following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rebecca Knaak (Rosengård Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofie Bredgaard with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rosengård Women. Conceded by Sarah Zadrazil.
Post update
Corner, Rosengård Women. Conceded by Carolin Simon.