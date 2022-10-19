Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies1Rosengård WomenRosengård Women1

FC Bayern München Ladies v Rosengård Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Grohs
  • 8Rall
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 3Kumagai
  • 30Simon
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 31Stanway
  • 10Dallmann
  • 12Lohmann
  • 16Magull
  • 9Damnjanovic

Substitutes

  • 1Benkarth
  • 11Schüller
  • 13de Souza da Silva
  • 14Bragstad
  • 17Bühl
  • 20Kett
  • 27Laurent
  • 33Leitzig
  • 35Landenberger
  • 39Kappes
  • 44Rúnarsdóttir

Rosengård Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Micah
  • 6Öling
  • 25Berglund
  • 3ArnardóttirBooked at 16mins
  • 15Wik
  • 20Persson
  • 8Knaak
  • 19Bredgaard
  • 11Larsson
  • 9Kullashi
  • 22Schough

Substitutes

  • 4Ayinde
  • 7Brown
  • 12Mukasa
  • 13Thøgersen
  • 21Lundin
  • 23Sanders
  • 24Kristell
  • 27Chmielinski
  • 29Holdt
  • 30Polozen
  • 36Lundgren
Referee:
Jelena Cvetkovic

Match Stats

Home TeamFC Bayern München LadiesAway TeamRosengård Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Rosengård Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  3. Post update

    Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  7. Post update

    Rebecca Knaak (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Emma Berglund (Rosengård Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Zadrazil (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  11. Post update

    Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Rosengård Women 1. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Linda Dallmann.

  13. Post update

    Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sydney Lohmann with a through ball.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München Ladies 0, Rosengård Women 1. Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Schough following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rebecca Knaak (Rosengård Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofie Bredgaard with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rosengård Women. Conceded by Sarah Zadrazil.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Rosengård Women. Conceded by Carolin Simon.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women00000000
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines00000000
3Real Madrid Femenino00000000
4Vllaznia Femra00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma Femminile00000000
2Slavia Prague Women00000000
3St. Pölten Women00000000
4VfL Wolfsburg Ladies00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile10100001
2Zürich Women10100001
3Arsenal Women00000000
4Lyon Féminines00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rosengård Women10101101
2FC Bayern München Ladies10101101
3Barcelona Femenino00000000
4Benfica Women00000000
View full Women's Champions League tables

